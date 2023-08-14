Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The new teaser trailer for Disney+ series “Ahsoka” is here.

Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker in the teaser, reprising his role as Skywalker and his alter ego Darth Vader.

A synopsis for the “Star Wars” series reads, “After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

READ MORE: ‘Ahsoka’: Disney+ Unveils Premiere Date For Highly-Anticipated ‘Star Wars’ Series

“Everyone in the order knew Anakin Skywalker,” Baylan Skoll — played by the late Ray Stevenson — narrates in the clip. “Few would live to see what he became.”

Ahsoka Tano — played by Rosario Dawson — adds, “Before the end of the Clone Wars I walked away from him, and the Jedi.”

A caption on the clip reads, “A new Jedi will rise.”

READ MORE: First Look At Rosario Dawson In ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ As New Trailer Drops

“As your master, it’s my responsibility to prepare you,” Christensen’s character says.

“Don’t be afraid. I know you can do this, Ahsoka,” he insists.

“Ahsoka” hits Disney+ on Aug. 23