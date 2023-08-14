Van Hunt is declaring his love for Halle Berry.

The singer, 53, took to Instagram on Monday to gush over the woman he loves on her 57th birthday.

“This is the woman i love. Behind the mask she makes me laugh til i hurt,” he captioned a series of photos of the actress’ face covered in intense makeup including a clown-inspired look, pics of her wearing several face masks and filters.

“I see her behind the mask. i always have,” he continued, “happy bday, my love.”

Berry commented on the post, thanking her boyfriend “for always letting me be ME and loving me anyway !”

The “Moonfall” star also posted a series of photos on her own account, sharing that she celebrated her special day by going to the “World of Barbie” museum in Los Angeles with her 15-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela and Hunt.

The trio were dressed in barbiecore of course, with Berry rocking a pink feather-trimmed mini dress, pink rhinestone cowboy boots and a rainbow-coloured heart-shaped purse. Hunt donned a pink T-shirt and a pink teddybear backpack while Nahla matched her mom in a pink dress and heels.

“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!” Berry wrote in the caption. “I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you ! And…. I highly recommend it.”

Back in March, Berry celebrated her daughter’s birthday with an Instagram tribute, calling her “one of the greatest gifts the universe has given me.” In addition to her daughter, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry, Berry is also a mom to son Maceo Robert, 9, whom she shares with ex Olivier Martinez.

Berry and Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020, making their red-carpet debut together at the 2021 Oscars.