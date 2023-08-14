Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are responding to their haters.

On the latest episode of their “Armchair Expert” podcast, the couple pushed back on claims that they lied about their recent airport drama.

Two weeks ago, Bell and Shepard documented their experience being “kicked out” of Logan Airport amid massive flight delays on their Instagram Stories.

Critics, though, have raised doubts about the couple’s claim at the time that all the hotels in the area were fully booked.

“Everyone knew before us [that their flights were canceled] because they kept kicking ours,” Shepard said on the new podcast episode. “So by the time we acknowledge[d], ‘No, this flight isn’t going out tonight,’ everyone’s already grabbed the hotel rooms.”

The actor admitted he was “confused” about “what makes someone mad about that story,” but Bell said the controversy was the result of a lack of “emotional and intellectual capacity,” and blamed online “outrage addiction.”

Bell continued, “[People] want to be angry about something. It was anything. It was like, ‘You’re not being kicked out,’ ‘Of course there were hotels,’ ‘I can’t believe you spent $600 on pillows.’”

Her husband added that a “political schism” may have also led to the “hostile and angry” responses to the story of their experience at the airport.

“We have to somehow just represent liberals,” Shepard said. “And no matter what we would do, it would be proof that we’re crazy or stupid or whatever. It felt like there’s something political. I don’t know why you’d be so mad, unless we just symbolize liberals.”

But Bell added that she doesn’t have the “time or energy” to spend it on “s**ty comments” online.

“Ultimately, it’s not about us, it’s about the person making the comment,” she said. “I don’t really think about it.”