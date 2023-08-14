Taylor Swift just got a big vote of confidence as she preps her feature directorial debut.

In a new interview with The Wrap, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto praised Swift’s directing talent, after having worked with her on multiple music videos.

Asked about her planned feature film, which was announced last year, Prieto, who most recently shot Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”, said, “I know about this project. I don’t know what the status is right now because I’ve been on my movie, but we have talked about it and I don’t know if I’ll end up doing it or someone else [will], but I think she’s great.”

Swift and Prieto have worked together on the music videos for “The Man”, “Willow” and “Cardigan”.

“Obviously she’s quite an artist, but she’s also an excellent director. I must say the stuff I’ve done with her, the music videos, she’s been extraordinary,” Prieto said.

“Someone who didn’t grow up as a director – she’s a musician and a singer and wonderful at that – to see that she understands cinema and understands storytelling, she understands how to tell the story with a camera and she’s great with the technical aspects as well,” he continued. “She’s another person I admire very much, so if I had the opportunity to work with her, I’d be thrilled.”

Along with shooting “Barbie” and Swift’s videos, Prieto has worked with man top-tier directors, including Martin Scorsese, with whom he most recently filmed the upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, Ang Lee and Pedro Almodovar.

Little is known about Swift’s feature film, but the film was announced in December last year. It is reportedly based on a original script she wrote, and is set up at Searchlight Pictures.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement announcing the film.

Last year, Swift directed the 10-minute “All Too Well: The Short Film”, based on her iconic single, which she presented during an In Conversation event at the Toronto International Film Festival.