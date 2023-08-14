Rapper Magoo, named Melvin Barcliff, reportedly passed away on Sunday at 50.

R&B star Digital Black revealed the devastating loss in an Instagram post on Sunday, sharing a pic of the producer’s 1997 album Welcome to Our World, which he released when he was a duo with famous producer and musician Timbaland under the name of Timbaland and Magoo.

“Man can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt [sic] ready for this at all #superfriends,” captioned the artist in the pic.

Ginuwine also paid tribute to the hip-hop virtuoso, telling his Instagram followers that “time is short” in an homage post to the artist.

“I don’t even know how to say anything at this point , I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s [sic] due date ….this dude , always pushed me …I will mis [sic] you maganooo that’s what we called him.”

Timbaland added his heartbroken condolences to his long-time collaborator and pal, sharing multiple messages and archival videos of Magoo, writing: “This one hits different 🥲🥲🥲 long live Melvin aka magoo !!!💔💔💔 Tim and Magoo forever 🕊️🕊️🕊️ rest easy my king ❤️❤️❤️.”

His cause of death remains unknown, per Page Six.