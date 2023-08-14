Weddings bells are in store for Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel.

The two got engaged on Sunday during a family trip to Scotland, People confirms, adding that Deschanel’s children — daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6 — were involved in the milestone moment.

The happy couple announced the news on Monday in a joint Instagram post.

“Forever starts now,” they captioned a selfie of themselves smiling in front of a stone castle. In the pic, Deschanel holds up her hand, showing off her unique flower-pattered ring, set with pink, purple and clear stones.

Getting engaged in Scotland holds special significance for Scott, who’s proud of his Scottish heritage. In 2018, the “Property Brothers” star and his co-star, twin brother Drew, both donned kilts for Drew’s wedding ceremony to TV personality, Linda Phan.

Jonathan and Deschanel’s engagement comes after the pair celebrated their 4-year dating anniversary earlier this month and after Jonathan told ET Canada in May that he felt daily “pressure” to propose to his then-girlfriend.

The couple met back in August 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” alongside their famous siblings — Drew and Deschanel’s sister, “Bones” actress Emily Deschanel.

A month later, in September 2019, Jonathan and Deschanel were first spotted strolling hand-in-hand while stepping out in Beverly Hills. In October of that same year they made their romance Instagram official, sharing photos from a Halloween date night in which Jonathan holds Deschanel in his arms.

In June 2020, the couple celebrated another major milestone when they bought their forever home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Two years later, they unveiled their renovated home in a June 2022 cover story for the Scott brothers’ magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

Jonathan, 45, and Deschanel, 43, have both been married before. In May 2020, Deschanel’s divorce from ex-husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik — whom she shares her two children with — was finalized. Prior to that, the “New Girl” star was married to Ben Gibbard, the frontman for rock band, Death Cab for Cutie, from 2009 to 2012.

As for Jonathan, the HGTV star was married to flight coordinator, Kelsy Ully, from 2007 to 2010. He then dated Jacinta Kuznetsov, a producer at the Scott brothers’ production company, for several years before splitting in April 2018.