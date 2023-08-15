Canadian supermodel and advocate Winnie Harlow has been chosen to receive the prestigious 2023 Global Citizen Award by the United Nations Association in Canada.

This honour recognizes individuals who contribute to global betterment through personal and professional endeavours.

“I am deeply honoured to be recognized by the UNA-Canada and am humbled to be honoured with the Global Citizen Award that has been awarded to countless incredible trailblazers before me in the country where I grew up,” Harlow tells ET Canada.

“I hope to continue to use my platform to empower the next generation of global citizens advocating for a more diverse and equitable world.”

In a statement, the UNA-Canada praised the Mississauga native: “Winnie Harlow, celebrated for shattering norms in the fashion industry and her profound advocacy for diversity and female empowerment, is an exemplar of these values.

Her staunch stand against all forms of discrimination and her unwavering dedication to the upliftment of women of colour worldwide makes her a remarkable Global Citizen.”

Speaking with ET Canada earlier this year, Harlow emphasized the importance of representation that she’s fought for her in her career: “I was never supposed to be a model because of my skin. I’ve actually fought against that but I’m like oh…you must think my skin is beautiful now, which nobody thought before. So, you know, it’s a double-edged sword, but there’s beauty in it.”

“I think the biggest challenge today would be still breaking down those doors that, God bless, I was able to push down those doors to walk through,” she continued.

The award ceremony in Toronto, scheduled for Oct. 26, 2023, will celebrate Harlow’s accomplishments alongside diplomats, leaders and UNA-Canada program participants.

The event’s proceeds will directly support UNA-Canada’s initiatives connecting Canadians to the United Nations and promoting global cooperation.