It remains unknown whether Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be playing James Bond in the next franchise film.

In a new interview with Esquire, the British actor, 33, dodged answering questions hinting at the iconic role.

During a conversation about his upcoming return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Kraven the Hunter” — hitting theatres on October 6 — Taylor-Johnson told the publication that he typically doesn’t know his next acting gig until it appears. He noted that he never wants to be an actor that hops from job to job because it prevents him from enjoying “the normality of things,” like spending time with his children and prevents him from learning about the world.

READ MORE: ‘Kraven The Hunter’: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Tracks Down His Prey In First Trailer For Marvel’s Villain Origin Story

“It’s not really for me to say anything,” he told the magazine about his next jobs without clarifying whether they are set in stone or if he genuinely doesn’t not know his next career move.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson — Photo: Norman Jean Roy for Esquire

Introducing our Sept. '23 cover star, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The British actor, who we last saw opposite Brad Pitt in #BulletTrain, is a reluctant superstar, soon to be in Marvel’s #KravenTheHunter. But could he be the next James Bond? @PAPPADEMAS writes: https://t.co/XmMM7f1UfZ pic.twitter.com/1mLuuRIPdE — Esquire (@esquire) August 14, 2023

“I’ve spent two years making ‘Kraven’. So all that hard work we put into trying to get that to where it is—that’s where I’m at right now,” the September cover star said, emphasizing that it wouldn’t be fair to the upcoming Marvel film to use his Esquire interview to chat about other projects.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson — Photo: Norman Jean Roy for Esquire

When asked if it’s “exciting to consider” such roles as 007, without actually mentioning the character at any given point in the interview, Taylor-Johnson replied, saying: “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson — Photo: Norman Jean Roy for Esquire

READ MORE: Idris Elba Was Dismayed By ‘Disgusting And Off-Putting’ Reactions To James Bond Casting Rumours: ‘It Became About Race’

While the actor did not address the casting rumours head-on, he didn’t completely shut-them down by denying the role.

Taylor-Johnson shares two daughters with his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56, and is also a stepfather to her two daughters from a previous marriage.