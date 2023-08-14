Jessica Alba is sharing what her daughters think of her dance moves.

While making a stop in Toronto on the press tour for her upcoming show, “Honest Renovations”, Alba revealed if her two daughters — Honor, 15, and Haven, 12 — have seen her iconic movie, “Honey”, in honour of the dance-romance’s 20th anniversary.

“They said that they have seen it, but I don’t believe them,” Alba, 42, told ET Canada’s Sangita Patel and Carlos Bustamante. “I think maybe they’ve seen pieces of it but I don’t know.”

The actress, who played Honey Daniels — a hip-hop choreographer who dreams of making a name for herself — in the 2003 film, added that her daughters “would make fun of [her] when TikTok dances started picking up.”

“They were like, ‘mom you like don’t even know how to do it. You don’t know how to do this dance,'” Alba recalled. “And I was like, ‘I’m Honey. What are you talking about?’ I was like, ‘shall we YouTube me. Let’s look on YouTube and let’s just see that your mother knows how to dance.'”

Alba revealed that she did end up showing her girls clips of her dance scenes, “and they’re like, ‘mom, it’s so embarrassing.’

“I’m basically an amateur choreographer,” Alba joked.

The “Fantastic Four” star shares her daughters and son Hayes, 5, with husband Cash Warren.

Earlier this month, the mom of three attended Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” with her whole family, sharing footage from the night out on her Instagram, including a video of her and her daughters documenting their outfit transition in a clip of them singing and dancing along to Swift’s “Bejeweled”.

In September 2022, Alba shared a Reel of her and Haven doing an online dance trend.

“Honest Renovations” premieres on Friday, August 18 only on The Roka Channel.