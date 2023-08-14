The cameras are set to roll again in the Chrisley household! Savannah Chrisley’s rep confirms to ET that a new docuseries about her family is in the works.

According to a release from Scout productions, the new docuseries will “document the next chapter” of Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Chloe and Faye “Nanny Faye” Chrisely’s lives as they rebuild while Todd and Julie Chrisley serve out their combined 19-year prison sentences. An appearance by Todd’s oldest children, Lindsie and Kyle Chrisley, has yet to be confirmed.

“The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” Savannah said in a statement. “We’re so happy to be back.”

The show is currently in development by Scout Productions, the company behind shows such as “Queer Eye”, “Legendary”, “MerPeople” and “The Secrets of Hillsong”. So far, a premiere date or a network has yet to be announced.

“Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” Rob Eric, Chief Creative Officer of Scout Productions, added in a statement. “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”

In 2014, “Chrisley Knows Best” premiered on the USA network, where it successfully ran for ten seasons before being canceled due to the family’s ongoing legal issues. The final episode of the show — which documented the lives of the Southern family — ran in 2023. In addition, Savannah and Chase also starred in the spin-off “Growing Up Chrisley”.

In July, Savannah took to her Instagram to shut down reports that she and her family would be appearing in an upcoming documentary about her parents after her estranged older sister, Lindsie, mentioned it on her “Southern Tea With Lindsie Chrisley” podcast.

Savannah did confirm that she and the family had another show in the works.

“I was notified of some crazy stories that have been out there about this family documentary,” Savannah said on her Instagram Story. “First off I want to set the record straight, there is no family documentary that’s happening. Me, Chase, the kids, and Nannie [Faye] are filming a new reality show and we’ve partnered with an amazing production company to do this and it’s going to be the first reality show that we’ve done. But when it comes to a documentary, not happening.”

Savannah said she and her brother, Chase, were “very much against a documentary happening because the truth just wasn’t behind it.”

Todd and Julie were convicted on fraud charges in November 2022 and reported to prison in January. Todd is serving his 12-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a seven-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky. They are both appealing the conviction.

The pair were also ordered to pay more than $17 million in restitution as part of their conviction.

In an interview with ET earlier this month, Todd and Julie’s lawyer, Jay Surgent, revealed that Savannah is working to help pay off her parents’ debts. Though he did not say how, Surgent noted that the “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” host is creative when it comes to developing projects.

“I think Savannah, while it’s not her job to make restitution on behalf of her parents, she has every intention,” Surgent told ET. “I’ve spoken to her a number of times about it. She has every intention to do everything she can do to make restitution on behalf of her parents from the outside.”

He added, “Usually children, while they love their parents, can only do so much. Savannah happens to be in a situation that she’s very creative, she has a unique talent and she’s a great interviewer. She’s gonna do well towards that end as far as earning money and being able to help with restitution.”

