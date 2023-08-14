Nicki Minaj is giving fans a taste of her new music off her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2.

The rapper shared a snippet of one of the project’s songs during an Instagram Live early Monday, which she later posted to Twitter.

In the 45-second clip, Minaj vibes to the upbeat track in what appears to be a music studio, before posting the lyrics in a follow-up tweet.

“Begging me to stay/ And then you walk away/ There’s something that you wanted to say/ I was in a rush and you said you were crushed/ But I said I’d be back, it’s ok…,” the lyrics read.

“I wish I’da hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you/ I wish l didn’t waste precious time that night when I called you/ I wish I remembered to say I’d do anything for you,” Minaj, 40, continued to sing the vulnerable track. “Maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I’d bore you/ LISTEN, so close but we were so distant.”

The song teaser left several of Minaj’s Barbz “already so in love” with the track that both “Nicki” and “#PinkFriday2″ were trending in spots no. 2 and no. 3 on U.S. Twitter after the rapper released the snippet.

Minaj then replied to several fans’ comments and questions on the platform, revealing that the song is titled “Last Time That I Saw You”.

Elsewhere, Minaj tweeted a video from what appears to be a photoshoot for her new album. In the clip — set to the track — the rapper poses in a sheer crop top and matching skirt embellished with crystals.

Minaj will release Pink Friday 2 on November 17.