Jeremy Renner continues to keep fans updated on his recovery, seven months after his near-death snowplow accident.

On Sunday, the “Hawkeye” star shared a selfie on his Instagram Story of the oxygen treatment he undergoes twice a day.

In the pic, Renner, 52, is seen receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), which can be used to treat multiple medical conditions, including crush injuries like Renner’s.

“Hyperbaric chamber, 2 atmosphere pressure, high oxygen, 2x daily,” the actor — who’s used a cane publicly since the accident — captioned the pic.

Photo: Instagram/ @JeremyRenner

According to the FDA, hyperbaric oxygen chambers create an environment where patients can breathe 100% oxygen as opposed to the 21% oxygen people breath through the air. The chamber helps patients receive more oxygen by raising the unit’s air pressure to a level two or three times higher than normal. By doing so, the oxygen is able to get through the bloodstream and into tissues quicker, speeding up the healing process.

In addition to injuries, the well-established medical treatment can be used to effectively treat 14 conditions including carbon monoxide poisoning, traumatic brain injuries, severe blood loss (anemia), radiation burns that develop post-cancer treatment, skin grafts and flaps, burns, sudden hearing loss, and more.

HBOT can also be used to treat scuba and deep-sea divers affected by the rapid pressure change.

Renner followed up his HBOT selfie with a pic of himself lying outside by a pool on a tanning chair, soaking up some vitamin D from the sun.

Photo: Instagram/ @JeremyRenner

On January 1, Renner suffered over 30 broken bones after he was run over by a seven-ton snowplow. He was left in critical condition, in which he was required to undergo several surgeries.