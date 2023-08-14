Alex Collins, #41 of the Seattle Seahawks, pictured on the field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins has died, the team announced. He was 28 years old.

His cause of death is unknown.

Collins, a former college standout at Arkansas, played with the Ravens in 2017 and 2018. He played five NFL seasons.

In those two seasons in Baltimore, Collins gained 326 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns. He celebrated touchdowns with an Irish dance in the end zone.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly.” Coach Harbaugh on Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/X5u8va0VFA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

He was released by the Ravens in 2019, hours after he was arrested following a car crash in Owings Mills, about a mile from the team’s practice facility. Police said officers detected the odor of marijuana in his car, and officers then found a large glass jar with five ounces of marijuana. A gun was also found in his possession.

He was formally charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams and possession of a handgun in the vehicle.

Collins claimed he didn’t know and said it belonged to his friend, Tykheem “TJ” Dunaway, who was in the car earlier but had walked home instead of waiting for the tow with Collins. Dunaway eventually came back to the scene.

He most recently played for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

Collins gained 4211 yards with two touchdowns with Seattle in 2021, his final season in the NFL.

Originally published by CBS News on August 14, 2023 at 5:49 p.m. PT

More From ET:

Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ Star, Dead at 25

Magoo, Rapper and Timbaland Collaborator, Dead at 50: Report

Johnny Hardwick, Voice Actor of Dale on ‘King of the Hill,’ Dead at 64

Robbie Robertson, The Band Guitarist and Film Composer, Dead at 80