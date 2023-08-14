Zachary Levi didn’t hold back while slamming the “garbage” that comes out of Hollywood.
While appearing at Fan Expo Chicago over the weekend, the actor urged attendees to “actively not choose” to watch rubbish movies as he questioned Hollywood profiting off viewers’ fare.
Funny enough, many viewers decided to do just that when Levi’s “Shazam!” sequel — “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — released in cinemas earlier this year. The action-fantasy was one of the year’s biggest flops, stalling out at the box office with $57.6 million domestically.
“I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don’t care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don’t,” the actor told the crowd on Saturday, to which he received a thunderous applause.
“How many times do you watch a trailer and go, ‘Oh my God, this looks so cool!’ Then you go to the movie and it’s like, ‘This was what I get?'” he continued. “They know that once you’ve already bought the ticket and you’re in the seat, they’ve got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It’ll help.
“It’ll help a lot,” he stressed.
Last month, Levi, 42, expressed his confusion over “Fury of the Gods”‘ performance while appearing on “The FilmUp Podcast”.
“The audience score is still quite good, but the critics’ score was, I don’t know, very oddly and perplexingly low, and people were insanely unkind,” he said. “Listen, I’ve been a part of things and as much as I wish that they were good, I know that they’re okay, I know they missed a lot. I’m not saying ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is some perfect Orson Welles masterpiece, but it’s a good darn movie.”
At the time of its theatrical-run, audiences reacted to the film quite well, giving it an 86 per cent rating, in comparison to the 49 per cent rating it garnered from critics.