Zachary Levi didn’t hold back while slamming the “garbage” that comes out of Hollywood.

While appearing at Fan Expo Chicago over the weekend, the actor urged attendees to “actively not choose” to watch rubbish movies as he questioned Hollywood profiting off viewers’ fare.

Funny enough, many viewers decided to do just that when Levi’s “Shazam!” sequel — “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — released in cinemas earlier this year. The action-fantasy was one of the year’s biggest flops, stalling out at the box office with $57.6 million domestically.

“I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don’t care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don’t,” the actor told the crowd on Saturday, to which he received a thunderous applause.

