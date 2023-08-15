Things got a little dicey when Victoria Beckham took her daughter out to dinner recently.

On Friday, the former Spice Girl was out at Gekko restaurant in Miami when she had to rush out with her 12-year-old daughter Harper as a fight broke out.

According to The Daily Mail, which obtained video of the incident, a brawl broke out involving security and a man accused of attempting to snap a photo of soccer star Lionel Messi and his wife, who were also dining at the establishment, owned by rapper Bad Bunny.

The man has denied trying to take a photo of Messi, telling The Daily Mail that he was simply trying to take a group photo with his family when he was attacked by security.

“They jumped at us, they kicked me out and punched me in the face,” the man claimed. “Just because my homeboy was trying to take a picture with his wife, not with Beckham or Messi, nothing. It was a family thing.”

Video of the incident showed Beckham quickly whisking her daughter out of the restaurant, and she reportedly embraced her daughter before putting her into an SUV driven by her security team.

Before the incident, Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, had posed alongside Beckham and others for pics that were posted to Roccuzzo’s Instagram feed.

Video after the incident also showed the unnamed victim bleeding from his face.