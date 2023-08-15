Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Adele broke down in tears as she helped two fans with their gender reveal announcement on stage in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The singer noticed Chris Dare and his wife Shantelle Lord holding up a sign that read “Adele will you do our gender reveal?” at her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele pointed out, “No one’s really allowed signs in here. I’m just obsessed that you got one in,” with the couple revealing how they’d travelled from New York and had been waiting to try and get the “Hello” hitmaker to do the honours.

Lord explained how she’d had the baby’s sex in a sealed envelope since the 12-week mark, but they’d waited until she was 18 weeks for Adele’s show.

Adele — who shares 10-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki — eventually opened the envelope and read aloud, “Shantelle and Chris are having a baby — boy!” before she burst into tears.

She shared, “That was amazing! I’m so happy for you! I’m so happy for you! I’m so sorry. That’s so emotional, oh my God.”

“If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?” Adele then asked Lord.

Dare shared the clip on social media writing, “POV : Adele did our gender reveal last night!

“@adele you are amazing and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives!”