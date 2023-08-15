Beyoncé is showing her love for Lizzo despite the controversy.

On Monday night, at her Renaissance World Tour stop in Atlanta, Beyoncé gave Lizzo a big shout out, amid the “About Damn Time” singer’s lawsuit drama.

“Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!” Beyoncé announced from the stage, as captured on video shared to social media.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé had raised eyebrows by dropping Lizzo’s name from the list of shoutouts in her performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)”.

Leaving Lizzo’s name out of the song came just after a lawsuit was filed against the singer by three of her former backup dancers.

The suit against Lizzo alleges a variety of misconduct, including sexual harassment, weight-shaming and creating a hostile work environment.

In a response to the suit, Lizzo denied the allegations, calling them “outrageous.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she said in a statement.

While Beyoncé has not commented on the controversy surrounding Lizzo, after seemingly dropping her name from the “Break My Soul” remix, her mother Tina Knowles responded in an Instagram comment saying, “She also didn’t say her own sisters name yal should really stop.”