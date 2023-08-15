Ticketmaster has given Canadian Swifties no chance but to take action against the online ticketing company.

After desperately failing the majority of Taylor Swift fans who hoped to score tickets to her six-show “Eras Tour” in Toronto, they’ve launched a petition on change.org, demanding they change their policies.

Last week, thousands of Swifties were left frustrated and disappointed when they were waitlisted for the exclusive presale through Ticketmaster’s verified fan registration process, ultimately leaving them without tickets to her show when they were released on the site.

Now, those fans have limited options to get tickets — either pay ludicrous resale prices, some which have peaked at $20,000 per seat on Stubhub, or wait and see if they’ll land a unique access code through the RBC Avion Rewards exclusive deal.

The petition reads: “Presale codes have gone out, using the ‘verified fan’ registration process through Ticketmaster, however tickets are immediately being priced with dynamic pricing and being purchased for resale on third-party ticket websites and social media for astronomical pricing.”

The creators behind the petition — titled “THE ERAS TOUR CANADA – Ticketmaster Policies MUST Change” — claim fewer Swifties were given the opportunity to purchase seats due to scalpers, who don’t plan on attending any of the shows, using the verified fan process to resell tickets.

“Fans currently don’t stand a chance at seeing their favourite artist, Taylor Swift, perform for a once in a lifetime show,” the campaign continued. “Fans are tired, hurt, frustrated and disappointed. We want to be able to support Taylor but feel like we have had our voices and opportunities taken away from us.

“Ticketmaster works with third-party resale sites and should be held accountable,” the petition asserts. “You can also take action by filing a complaint about these ticket sale practices by contacting Consumer Protection Ontario (for the Toronto shows). Demand change for Ticketmaster’s resale policies and for laws to be implemented to cap resale prices at 50 per cent above the original face value.” READ MORE: Toronto Hotel Searches Spike 8,000% And Rooms Nearly Sold Out For Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Dates When the petition was published on August 10, it had already received over 1,800 signatures, Now, it stands at 2,236 and counting.

Swift will perform at Toronto’s Rogers Centre from November 14 to 16 and Nov. 21 to 23, 2024.