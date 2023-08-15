Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis isn’t afraid to say it how it is when it comes to caring after her husband amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Heming Willis took to Instagram on Monday to share a clip of herself explaining why she’d been asking care partners to send her photos.

The model shared, “I just think it’s so important for us to sort of break up our thinking, which can feel, for me, very much like doom and gloom.

“I know it looks like I’m out, living my best life. I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life I can.”

Heming Willis explained how her husband and their daughters — Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9 — helped her stay motivated every single day, insisting that Bruce “would not want me to live any other way.”

“I don’t want it to be misconstrued that I am good because I am not,” she continued. “I am not good.”

Heming Willis told fans, “I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family.

“When we are not looking after ourselves we cannot look after anyone that we love. So, it is really important and, like I said, this is a conscious effort.”

Commenting on fans sending her beautiful pictures, she went on, “I am just doing the best that I can always. Your pictures are making me happy.”

Heming Willis shared, “I just want you to take a moment out of your day… to break it up for a minute and just look for something beautiful.”

She captioned the video, “This is a care partner PSA 🔊 My message is simple. When we are not looking after ourselves, we are no good to the people we love who we want to show up for and take care of.

“I don’t have this down to a fine-science either, but I try. It’s an affirmation I use daily so it’s kept in the forefront of my mind. Your pictures, words of support and love for me and my family were felt. Honestly, thank you, it helps 🙏🏽

“I ask that you’ll consider to keep looking for that one beautiful thing or moment in your day 💞 And I hope you can take me seriously in my dopey hat 😁”

Willis retired from acting in March 2022 due to issues with aphasia, and in February, his family shared that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.