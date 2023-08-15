Shania Twain is riding back to Sin City.

On Monday, the Canadian country music icon announced her big return to Las Vegas, with her new “Come On Over” residency, kicking off May 10, 2024.

Promising “All The Hits!”, the residency will feature Twain performing many of her most famous songs from throughout her incredible career.

The Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood will be home to the residency, which is scheduled for 24 performances throughout 2024.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honour and I love this theatre. The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favourites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!” Twain said in her statement announcing the residency.

Tickets for the residency go on sale Monday, Aug. 21, with pre-sales starting Wednesday, Aug. 16.

$1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Shania Kis Can, which funds programs that educate, inspire and empower children in vulnerable communities. Past donation drives from ticket sales have raised over $1.5 million for the organization.

Twain is also releasing new expanded editions of her classic 1997 album Come On Over on August 25 for the album’s 25th anniversary.

She also recently wrapped the first leg of her global Queen of Me tour, which will pick back up again in the U.K. next month before returning to North America in October.

Check out the full list of dates for Twain’s “Come On Over” residency:

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

Aug. 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31

Sept. 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7

Nov. 2024: 29, 30

Dec. 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14