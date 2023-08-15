Pharrell Williams never expected to become the men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton.

It was announced in February that Williams was taking on the role after Virgil Abloh passed away on November 28, 2021.

In a new interview with GQ’s September Hype issue, Williams explained that the job offer came out of the blue while he was at his studio in Miami Beach last December.

Recalling how he heard from Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari, the hitmaker shared, “It wasn’t an interview or anything.

“It was like, ‘Will you accept this position? Will you accept this appointment?’ I’m looking at the water and I’m just like, ‘What?’”

The singer insisted, “I never thought that it would be me,” with him expecting the choice to be Nigo, his longtime friend and collaborator who currently heads LVMH brand, Kenzo.

Pharrell Williams poses for “GQ”. Credit: Fanny Latour-Lambert/GQ

Elsewhere in the chat, Williams spoke about his time working with LV and former creative director, Marc Jacobs, after a chance meeting nearly 20 years ago.

“He was changing the paradigm,” Pharrell said of his experience working with Jacobs and LV.

“At that time, musicians were only used here and there in campaigns, especially Black ones. And maybe we could use the clothes editorially, but there was no allowing people who looked like us to come in behind the curtain and go design and make things. Marc was first. He was the pioneer of that, and now you see that all over the place.”

Williams also paid tribute to Abloh — who died at age 41 after a battle with cancer — in the interview.

“I always knew Virgil was special,” Williams told the mag, insisting that he’s maintained the connection to the late designer through the fashion company, adding that some Abloh-designed pieces will remain in the line.

“It’s like we’re collaborating in spirit,” Williams said, later adding of his work: “I’ll always pay homage to him.”

Williams shared of the future of LV, “The house has aspirations to grow exponentially, but that growth is not just numbers.

“Growth in taste, growth in setting the bar, growth in exceeding standards. The money follows that. We’re not going to just do things just to make money, or else we’ll just keep making the same belt buckles and s**t. That’s not what I was brought here to do. I was brought here to shake the tree. That’s how you get the sweetest apples.”

Read the full cover story “Inside Pharrell’s World – And the New Era of Fashion He’s Leading” by Noah Johnson in GQ’s September issue — on newsstands August 29 — and on GQ.com.