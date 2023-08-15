Margot Robbie is reportedly set to have a big pay day.

The “Barbie” star, 33, will be rewarded roughly $50 million in salary and box office bonuses for her vital part in bringing the toy doll to life, not only for playing Barbie in the summer hit, but for her producer role behind the scenes.

Details of her reported pay day stem from three individuals who shared their knowledge of Robbie’s deal with Variety.

“Barbie” director and co-writer, Greta Gerwig, is also likely to receive bonuses following the film’s massive success. The big screen phenomenon stands as the highest-grossing film ever from a female director.

Since “Barbie” hit theatres a month ago, it’s earned a staggering $526.3 million at the domestic box office and $657.6 million at the international box office. Combined, that’s $1.18 billion globally — a figure that continues to climb as “Barbie” keeps topping box office charts. The comedy-drama is now Warner Bros.’ second highest-grossing release ever, following “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.”

Off camera, Robbie produced “Barbie” through LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company she founded in 2014 with her now-husband, Tom Ackerley, and friends, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. The company’s on screen goal was to tell women’s stories and to support women creators off screen. LuckyChap Entertainment’s projects include the Oscar-winning “Promising Young Woman”, “Birds of Prey” and the Netflix series “Maid.”

As for her acting gigs, Robbie’s performances in “I, Tonya” and “Bombshell” landed her two Academy Awards nominations. The actress rose to fame in 2013 thanks to her role in Martin Scorsese’s “Wolf of Wall Street”. From there, she landed commercial hits with “Suicide Squad” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.