Kim Kardashian is proud of her catchphrases.

On Sunday night, the reality star attended Drake’s concert in Los Angeles, alongside sister Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Bad Bunny.

While there, a fan captured a video of Kardashian quoting back her own “Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s line, which was sampled by Drake in his single “Search & Rescue”, which dropped earlier this year.

“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy,” she was heard saying.

Kardashian originally spoke the line in the 2021 series finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, before the family moved to Hulu for their current series “The Kardashians”.

According to The Daily Mail, Kardashian was also spotted at the afterparty for Drake’s show, making it clear that she doesn’t hold any hard feelings toward the rapper.

Drake has had a contentious relationship with Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, and the line he sampled from the reality show came up during a conversation about her divorce from West.