Keke Palmer seems to be shading Darius Jackson with her upcoming appearance in Usher’s new music video.

Last month, Jackson publicly called out Palmer, the mother of their son, for the outfit she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency show, basically saying it wasn’t mom-appropriate, especially after she got invited on stage by Usher so he could serenade her to his hit “There Goes My Baby” — a regular stunt during his shows.

Usher reacted to the incident after Jackson’s comment sparked online controversy, calling it “a pop culture moment” that is “worth talking about.”

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Seemingly Responds To Her (Ex?) Boyfriend’s Comments

Now, the performer, 44, is carrying on the conversation by having Palmer, 29, star in his music video “Boyfriend”, which appears to be a hit at Jackson, not only due to the fact that it’s coincidentally filmed in Las Vegas, but because of the track’s relatable lyrics to the drama that unfolded.

The status of Palmer and Jackson’s relationship remains unclear as neither of them have addressed where they stand.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Reacts To Support After Darius Jackson Shaming: ‘Do You, New Moms’

In a teaser clip that both Palmer and Usher shared to Twitter on Tuesday, Palmer is seen strutting down a hallway in a black figure-hugging dress while Usher sings: “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me, oh that’s cool, that’s cool.”

“When fantasies become reality,” Usher captioned the clip “…’Boyfriend’ Out Tomorrow, 8/16.”

When fantasies become reality…’Boyfriend’ Out Tomorrow, 8/16 | Hit the link below to set a reminder for the Official Music Video Premiere https://t.co/OJLswzc0tv pic.twitter.com/OMtpjqQZLG — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) August 15, 2023

In the caption of the music video — which is currently set as a countdown until it premieres on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET — the malicious song’s complete lyrics are revealed, some of which are an exaggerated relation to what went down last month.

“Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find/ Just look for me wherever he sees you/ I go wherever you go, oh,” the lyrics read.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Boasts About ‘Freedom’ After Boyfriend Shamed Her Over Sexy Outfit

“Might as well keep some pictures of the two of us in your home,” another verse reads.

On Twitter, fans reacted to the teaser with many calling the new video “messy,” noting that “this is officially trolling!” Someone dubbed the project “evil genius type marketing,” while others called it “ruthless,” “disrespectful,” and “unfair.”

Watch Usher’s official “Boyfriend” music video — directed by Ricky Alvarez — here when it premieres Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET on YouTube.