Sofia Richie Grainge talks family life and her lavish wedding to husband Elliot Grainge in the new issue of Town & Country magazine.

The Grainges tied the knot in April in a star-studded wedding at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

Richie Grainge explains how she was intimately involved in the weekend’s details, telling the mag: “I wanted it to feel timeless. I pored over photos of classic royal weddings and pulled in little things that I wanted.”

Looking back, the star sees her wedding as a professional turning point, but didn’t see it that way in the moment.

“I do now,” she says. “But for me my wedding wasn’t an event. It was my wedding.”

Sofia Richie Grainge poses for “Town & Country”. Photography by: Rebekah Campell

Richie Grainge has a huge online following — boasting 10.6 million Instagram followers — but insists she’s careful about how much of her marriage ends up online: “We don’t live out our whole lives on Instagram. We know when to turn it off.”

Richie Grainge is the daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander and it took her a while to figure out who she was as a person, having grown up in the limelight.

“I spent a lot of time just trying to find my place in the world,” she recalls.

“I think everyone wants to be like their parents when they’re growing up, and I admired my dad so much, and that drove me down a music path for a moment. But it didn’t feel right for me. And then everyone told me, ‘You should be an actor!’ I tried that for a period, but that wasn’t me either. I didn’t have the experience, and I didn’t want to be one of those kid celebrities that got the role because my dad is who he is. So I was like, ‘You know what? I know I’m not cut out for this. Let me just be myself.’”

Richie Grainge reveals she suffered from anxiety back in her teen days, but says: “At age 22 I calmed down a lot.

“I think I’ve grown a lot in these last couple of years.”

Town & Country‘s September 2023 issue hits newsstands August 22.