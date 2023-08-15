Tom Pelphrey has some homework to do.

The “Ozark” actor is one of the stars featured in W Magazine‘s annual TV Portfolio, and in it he reveals that until he started dating Kaley Cuoco, he’d never seen “The Big Bang Theory”.

“When I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom’s partner—who apparently was a ‘Big Bang Theory’ fan—was there, and he kept calling her Penny,” Pelphrey recalls.

“I had no clue what was going on. So I pulled Kaley aside, like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t understand what’s happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?’ She’s like, ‘That’s my character in ‘The Big Bang Theory’,'” he continues. “I was completely unaware. I’ve watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she’s fantastic.”

In fact, as Pelphrey reveals, “I hadn’t seen Kaley in anything. Look, I live in a cave. Before I met Kaley, I was living in upstate New York, on a dirt road, in the middle of the woods, without much Wi-Fi. She’s brought me into modern times.”

The actor also shares that Winona Ryder was one of his earliest celebrity crushes.

“I just thought she was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen when I was a kid,” he says, adding, “But now I have a crush on Kaley Cuoco—a deep and abiding crush, a love crush on Kaley.”

Tom Pelphrey – Photo: Quil Lemons for W Magazine

Talking about his role in the true-crime drama “Love & Death”, about axe murderer Candy Montgomery, Pelphrey says, “I’m somewhat of a true-crime fan. My partner loves Dateline, so sometimes I’m absorbing it just by proximity. The Candy Montgomery story is pretty fascinating because it’s one of those stories where truth is stranger than fiction.”