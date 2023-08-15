Click to share this via email

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan star in the newly-released trailer for “Maestro”.

After making his directorial debut with the successful “A Star Is Born”, Cooper is back with his second directorial effort.

The actor is taking on the role of conductor Leonard Bernstein in the flick, which tells the tale of his tumultuous 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre.

A synopsis reads, “The complex love of Leonard and Felicia, from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children.”

“Maestro”. (L to R) Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer) in Maestro. Cr. Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023. — Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023.

A description calls the film “a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

“A love letter to life and art, ‘Maestro’ at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

The movie’s cast also includes Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton and Miriam Shor.

“Maestro”. BTS – (L to R) Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Writer/Director Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein on the set of Maestro. Cr. Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023. — Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023.

Producers include Cooper, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, with executive producers being Carla Raij, Josh Singer, Bobby Wilhelm, Weston Middleton and Tracey Landon.

“Maestro” premieres at the Venice Film Festival in September, before hitting select theatres on November 22, 2023 and launching on Netflix on December 20, 2023.