Tracy Morgan is the latest start to admit to using Ozempic for weight loss.

The 54-year-old comedian revealed that his “weight got lost” by taking the Type II diabetes drug while appearing on Monday’s episode of the “Today” show.

“It cuts my appetite in half,” he told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, taking the hosts by surprise. “Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”

Despite Kotb and Hager expressing concern over Morgan’s weight-loss confession, he said, “I take Ozempic every Thursday” while mimicking a stomach injection.

“[I] ain’t letting it go,” he noted.

The stand-up comedian, who showed off his weight loss in a blue and white knit shirt and ripped jeans, also chatted about his gym routine.

“I get up at 7 every morning, and I’m in the gym at 10,” he shared. “Then I go back to sleep. And that’s my life.”

Comedian @TracyMorgan talks to @hodakotb about his new comedy special “Takin’ It Too Far,” “cancel culture,” being a girl-dad and what he's looking for in the dating world. pic.twitter.com/qGDI35eCvO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 14, 2023

Morgan’s Ozempic revelation comes almost 10 years after he was left severely injured when a tractor trailer crashed into his luxury minibus back in June 2014.

The accident, which occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike, killed Morgan’s Emmy nominee collaborator James McNair, while Morgan was put in a coma for two weeks and recuperated from his broken bones and brain damage after spending nearly a month at the Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Center.

The “30 Rock” star was then confined to a wheelchair for over six months.

Morgan joins fellow comedians Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler in revealing their Ozempic intake.

While Handler wasn’t aware she was taking Ozempic and immediately stopped once she realized, Schumer remained on the drug until she decided to quit after feeling “so sick,” resulting in her inability to play with her son.