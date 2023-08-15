Aaron Taylor-Johnson provided rare insight into his 11-year marriage with director Sam Taylor-Johnson, in a recently-published interview with Esquire.

Since the couple began dating after meeting on set of of the 2009 drama “Nowhere Boy” — Sam’s directorial debut — their relationship was met with major backlash and media coverage. Their romance remained much-talked-about upon tying the knot in 2012 when Aaron was 22 and Sam was 45.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson — Photo: Norman Jean Roy for Esquire

“I’ve probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody,” said Aaron, 33, turning down further questions about his marriage. “I’ve got really nothing to hide and I’m secure in what we have.

“But I’m not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me,” he noted, referring to the 23-year age gap between him and Sam, 56.

When the couple began dating, Aaron was just 18 years old and Sam was 42.

“I met Sam as actor and director. I think we’re really great at collaborating. But that’s not why I fell in love with her,” he vaguely told Esquire.

Aaron and Sam eventually welcomed two kids together — daughters Wylda Rae, 13 and Romy Hero, 11.

The “Kraven the Hunter” star is also a stepfather to Sam’s eldest daughters — Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15 — from her previous marriage to ex-husband, Jay Jopling.

Aaron went on to reflect on his family life with Sam, explaining that he always envisioned being a family man at a young age.

“[I knew] I was going to have a big family,” he said. “I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids.”