Shakira is an international fashion phenomenon with a sizzling style known to cause people’s heads to turn.

Lately, the Colombian sensation was spotted strutting out of a club in California looking fierce as ever while bringing back an iconic and effortlessly cool style: halter tops and runway-ready platforms.

If you want to release your inner She Wolf without having to shop luxury-level celebrity prices, ET Canada is here to guide you into the magic of Amazon Canada to give you the scoop on scoring her scintillating new look.

(L-R): Shakira, Aphrotiny Halter, LIPJIXI Platforms — Photos: Backgrid/Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Platforms — Photo: Amazon

Like Shakira’s electrifying stage presence, these heels command attention and elevate your style game to a new level. With their sassy closed-toe design and sky-high platform, you’ll take confident strides as you rock your runway walk on the streets.

Whether grooving to the rhythm of your favourite tunes or making a grand entrance, these heels guarantee comfort without compromising style. The DREAM PAIRS Runway Platform Heels can enter your closet at $66 on Amazon Canada. Available in eight styles.

LIPIJIXI Platforms — Photo: Amazon

With a bold closed-toe design and a sky-high platform, you’ll embrace your fierce side while adding a touch of runway glamour to your look. The LIPJIXI Platform Heels promise to elevate your style game while keeping you comfortable all day (or night) long. Don’t miss out on these LIPJIXI Platform Heels on Amazon Canada at $54-$56, depending on the size. Available in 15 styles.

Aphrotiny Orange Corset — Photo: Amazon

The Aphrotiny Orange Crush Halter Corset is your ticket to channelling your inner Shakira and owning the dance floor (or runway) with flair.

Slip into this burst of vibrant orange and let your curves do the talking, just like Shakira does; available on Amazon Canada for $22.