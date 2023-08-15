Click to share this via email

Tori Kelly is going back on the road.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning singer announced the Take Control Tour, her first since 2019, and only a month after she was hospitalized due to blood clots.

The new tour, which kicks off in Toronto on Sept. 10, will also hit New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and San Fancisco. The tour will conclude with two nights of shows in Los Angeles on Sept. 25 and 25.

it’s been too long! the #takecontroltour is here ♡ visit https://t.co/lHuz2T8h59 for early access to tickets at 9AM tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fAsizja2rz — tori kelly (@torikelly) August 15, 2023

The tour will focus on Kelly’s newer body of work, primarily her EP tori, released last month.

Last week, Kelly debuted the music video for her single “cut”.

Late last month, Kelly was hospitalized after collapsing while at dinner due to severe blood clots. The blood clots were found mostly around the 30-year-old’s lungs and legs.

After some time in the ICU, the singer was discharged days later.

“Hi friends … as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” she told fans on social media. “It’s been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you.”

She added, “I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover.”

Tickets for Kelly’s new tour go on sale August 16.