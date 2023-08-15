Five new esteemed inductees will be added to Canada’s Walk of Fame, which is celebrating 25 years.

On Tuesday, the national registered charity that “inspires all Canadians by proudly shining a light on extraordinary Canadian achievers and their successes,” via the organization’s website, announced those joining the 2023 inductees: co-founders of the iconic Roots Canada, celebrating 50 incredible years as a marquee Canadian brand, Michael Budman and Don Green (Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy); multi-award-winning actress who broke barriers for Indigenous actors, Tantoo Cardinal (Arts & Entertainment); global superstar Avril Lavigne (Arts & Entertainment); and philanthropic champion of Canadian culture, arts and music, Gary Slaight (Arts & Entertainment).

“For 25 years, Canada’s Walk of Fame has celebrated more than 200 inductions, recognizing some of the most accomplished, influential, and inspiring trailblazers, record-breakers, change-makers, and superstars of the world – whom we are so fortunate and proud to call as Canadians,” Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

In a reaction video, shared with ET Canada, Lavigne thanked Canada for the recognition.

“It’s such an honour to be included in this year’s Canada’s Walk of Fame ceremony,” she said. “After 20 years+ in the industry, this is an incredible way to celebrate.”

Budman, Green, and Cardinal also shared their reactions in videos posted to the official Instagram page for Canada’s Walk of Fame — established back in 1998.

These exceptional Canadians join previously announced 2023 inductees, including Connor McDavid, Rick Mercer and “Degrassi”. This year’s final inductees will be announced in the coming months, along with the Allan Slaight Music Impact, Community and National Hero Honourees.

The annual star-studded “Canada’s Walk of Fame 25th Anniversary Celebration” will take place on December 2nd at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, honouring this year’s inductees. A special broadcast will air on CTV at a later date.

Additionally, in part of the organization’s milestone year celebrations, another special induction ceremony, “Canada’s Rock of Fame”, will take place on September 28th at Massey Hall. The once-in-a-lifetime event will welcome 13 of the country’s most influential rock music legends from the ‘70s and ‘80s, featuring a night of tributes, live performances, special guests and a reunion of Canadian DJ legends.

The Inductees are April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Lee Aaron, Lighthouse, Loverboy, M ax Webster, Michel Pagliaro, Platinum Blonde, PRISM, Rough Trade, The Parachute Club and Trooper.