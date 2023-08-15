Madonna is set to hit the road later this year after being hospitalized for a “serious bacterial infection” earlier this summer.

The singer has announced her rescheduled “Celebration Tour” dates, with the shows kicking off in London, U.K. at The O2 Arena on October 14.

The initial four London gigs will then be followed by shows across Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands throughout the remainder of 2023.

The North American leg will begin on December 13 in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, with Madonna heading to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for two shows on January 11 and 12, 2024.

The musician will play Montreal’s Bell Centre on January 18 and 20, before stopping off at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on February 21.

Madonna’s big announcement comes after she teased she was preparing to get back on the road last week, taking to Instagram to share some pics alongside the caption: “All dressed up and Nowhere to go… But Soon , Very Soon, I’ll be travelling to you. #celebrationtour.”

Madonna is yet to post about the rescheduled dates, with her seemingly being busy enjoying some family time in Portugal.

She shared some snaps on her Instagram Story of herself and her loved ones heading out to dinner to celebrate her son Rocco’s recent 23rd birthday.

Credit: Instagram/Madonna

