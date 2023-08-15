Anna Delvey is trying to reinvent herself.

In an interview with Variety, the convicted con artist opened up about life since her trial and the Netflix series “Inventing Anna”, which dramatized her story.

“I regret a lot of decisions I’ve made in the past. I have not made great choices. My mistakes are very public, and I will have to live with it forever,” she said of her activities, which included falsely portraying herself as a wealthy heiress in order to defraud financial institutions, hotels and individuals.

Since her conviction, Delvey has said she is turning a new leaf, but has found that her past is difficult to run away from.

“It gets thrown back into my face every day pretty much,” she said. “Me moving on does not mean that I’m saying everything I did was so right. I learned from my mistakes. I paid restitution in full. I paid my legal fees. I never had any public defender. I never took money from the government. Nobody’s paying my rent. Nobody’s paying for anything. So, people, what else is there?”

Talking about the media attention she’s received, Delvey told Variety, “There are all these preconceived notions, and that’s not good for my process.”

As for being a publicly hated figure, she said, “I kind of learn to live with it. I feel like a lot of people just misunderstand what my intentions were.”

In 2022, Delvey’s story became the basis of the Shonda Rhimes-produced drama “Inventing Anna”, in which she was played by actress Julia Garner.

Delvey said, though, that she hasn’t watched a single episode of the series, and so cannot directly comment on its portrayal of her.

“That wasn’t a docuseries; it was fiction. Before each episode it says, ‘It’s all true, except for whatever is made up.’ It’s not up to me to sit here and dissect Shonda Rhimes’ vision or interpretation. It is what it is,” she said, though she noted that Garner did visit her in prison.

“She’s a very sweet person,” Delvey said of the actress. “She was just doing her job. I don’t really take it personally.”