Questions still abound about the death of “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud.

The actor, who died on July 31 at age 25, reportedly did not leave a suicide note, according to multiple law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ.

While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed in the case, many have speculated as to whether the actor died by suicide, or a possible drug overdose.

Cloud’s mother Lisa suggested in a Facebook post earlier this month that her son had not intended to take his own life.

“He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved,” she wrote. “He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

After Cloud was found dead in his bedroom at his family home in Oakland last month, his family released a statement announcing the sad news, which hinted at a possible suicide after the recent loss of his father.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” his family had said.

A source had also told TMZ that Cloud had severe suicidal thoughts after his dad’s death.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.