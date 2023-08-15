Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nick Jonas’ daughter is already following in her dad’s footsteps.

Over the weekend, the Jonas Brothers singer shared an adorable photo of him with his daughter at a drum set at Yankee Stadium, where the trio kicked off their new tour.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Cheers On Hubby Nick Jonas On First Night Of Jonas Brothers’ Tour

“From sound check to the stage with my girls,” he captioned the photo, which showed him holding baby daughter Malti Marie on a chair, holding drumsticks and wearing ear muffs.

The post also featured a photos of Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra backstage at the show.

Jonas and Chopra welcomed their first daughter via surrogacy in January 2022.

READ MORE: Nick Jonas Reveals ‘Surprisingly Difficult’ Tradition From His Wedding to Priyanka Chopra

On Saturday night, the Jonas Brothers played the first of two shows at Yankee Stadium in New York, the first stop on their epic Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.

The tour, which will feature music from across their career, including their latest LP The Album, will make stops in several Canadian cities, including Toronto on August 19.