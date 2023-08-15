Yung Gravy is willing to wait it out for Sofía Vergara.

The rapper has been open about setting his sights on the “Modern Family” actress following her recent divorce from Joe Manganiello.

He took to Twitter to post after the news emerged online:

LETS FUCKIN GOOOOO https://t.co/n71fp1UlqL — Yung Gravy 🥧 (@yunggravy) July 18, 2023

Gravy has been a Vergara fan for a while now, previously Photoshopping their “engagement shoot” photo and sharing it online in December 2021.

While chatting to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante alongside his Baby Gravy 3 collaborator bbno$, the host couldn’t resist asking how things were going after Gravy reached out to Vergara on social media.

He admitted, “I’m going to let that fizzle out for a little bit. You know, they just kind of split. So, I’m going to give her some time to kind of warm up to the idea.”

Gravy recalled of the mock engagement snap, “There actually was a photo that I posted. I thought it was really obvious that it was a Photoshop. But apparently, it wasn’t.

“So a girl named Sofia came up and met me in, like, a botanical garden in Oklahoma and posted it. All I did was change the @ because the whole caption was like, ‘Oh, I just got engaged to Young Gravy, blah, blah, blah.’ It was a girl named Sofia something. And I just had my camera guy kind of edit it and throw in a picture of Sofía Vergara and change the name.

“And I posted that and it blew up. There was Colombian tabloids talking about it. And everyone thought I was literally engaged to Sofía Vergara when I thought that it was just an obvious joke.”

That wasn’t the first time Gravy had showed off his Photoshopping skills, with him and bbno$ previously adding Selena Gomez to one of their pics, which, again, people thought was real.

Elsewhere in the chat, the pair spoke about their recent collab, marking their third together.

Gravy shared, “I didn’t want to collab with anybody at first and I’d put out a lot of music that way. And then, I don’t know, we started getting along and I liked his music and I thought maybe this could work.

“And then I finally sent him a beat and he got on it and I was like, ‘Alright, this will work.’ So after that we started making tons of music,” with them releasing their first EP in 2017.

bbno$, who is from Vancouver, told Bustamante of their music evolving over time while still making music that fans enjoy, “I mean, music is so ever changing and the industry so ever changing that you got to kind of keep up in a sense. If you listen to Drake’s music or whatever it is, he’s making it, like, what is stylistically popular at this given moment.

“I think we just add a lot of different, you know, production changes on what production might be like the most popular at the given moment. But we also keep a lot of our own tones in it. And that’s why, like, I think we’re generally doing pretty well. It’s because we’re relatively original and it’s great.”

Gravy added, “Yeah, I think more than not we, you know, think of ideas that are pretty unique and try to make something different.”

Baby Gravy 3 drops August 18.