“Game of Thrones” actor Darren Kent sadly passed away at 36 after a long fight against osteoporosis, arthritis and an extremely rare skin disorder.

The New York Post reports that his gracious friends and family thankfully surrounded the London-based HBO star as he slipped away, according to his reps at Carey Dodds Associates.

In a Facebook post addressing the loss on Tuesday, the agency shared: “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time.”

“Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting,” the post followed. “It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend.”

The actor, also known for his stints on the popular British series “EastEnders” and “Shameless”, gained global recognition for his appearance in a 2014 episode of “Game of Thrones” as a goat herder from Slavers Bay.

The actor’s official cause of death has not been confirmed.