Jessica Chastain wants to bring back one of her most iconic roles.

Appearing on Entertainment Weekly‘s “Awardist” podcast, the Oscar-winning actress revealed her desire to star in a sequel to 2011’s “The Help”.

“You know who I think about all the time, and I just wish I could play her [again]? Celia Foote,” she said of her character in the film. “I just want to do something, Celia and Minny, and see what happened. You know they ended up living together and raising the baby together, they were best friends.”

She added, “How amazing would that film be? I loved her, and I got to be a bit silly.”

Minny, who was Celia’s maid in the film, was played Octavia Spencer.

Both Spencer and Chastain were nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for their roles, with Spencer taking home the award.

“A lot of my characters I feel like I got to experience a lot,” Chastain said. “Celia, it was such a deep dive for me. I really threw on that character, and I didn’t really get to mine that much material because I was a supporting part of that story. That’s a character I wish I could revisit.”

Based on the novel by Kathryn Stockett and written and directed by Tate Taylor, “The Help” earned over $216 million at the box office and earned numerous Oscar nods, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Viola Davis.