Christina Applegate continues to use her platform for those affected by Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

The Emmy-winning actress, 51, recently announced her collaboration with Neo Walk, a UK-based company that designs homemade stylish walking sticks, available for purchase starting today here.

Five percent of gross sales from the limited-edition “#FUMS” Walking Stick will be donated by Neo Walk, founded by amputee Lyndsay Watterson, to The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) and the UK’s MS Society.

The special edition walking stick, appropriately titled “#FUMS”, is a stunning, shiny acrylic rod with bold, black DNA patterns swirling in the center. It makes a bold statement with pure attitude and style.

MS, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system, currently affects 2.8 million people worldwide, including Applegate.

Applegate, who shared her MS diagnosis in 2021 while shooting her series “Dead to Me”, spoke of the collab’s creation in a press release on Tuesday: “I saw Selma Blair’s canes and fell in love with them,” she says of Blair, who was also diagnosed with MS in 2018.

“If I need to have a mobility aid, I might as well have a cool one. Lyndsay and I became friends and we decided to create one together that benefits the community.”

Applegate has been a profound voice in spreading knowledge of MS in the entertainment world, proudly bringing a walking stick to the SAG Awards this year adorned with “#FUMS.”