Kanye West is once again surrounded by a flame of controversy and political turmoil.

The embattled rapper, 46, who recently did his first performance alongside Travis Scott since his antisemitic rants last year, has found his publicist caught in the political crossfires of former president Donald Trump’s recent indictment on charges of an alleged organized conspiracy to overturn an election in Georgia in 2020.

Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for West and R. Kelly, was caught on camera attempting to force Ruby Freeman to admit to police that she engaged in election fraud by tampering with ballots – which has now been proven false, reports TMZ.

Kutti reportedly made a daring move by showing up uninvited at Freeman’s doorstep. Posing as management, she convinced an election official to embark with her to the local police station.

Body cam footage captured Kutti’s theatrical performance, hurling threats of imminent incarceration at Freeman.

She’s since been charged with three crimes, including violating the RICO statute. A RICO conviction starts with a mandatory 5-year prison sentence.