Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt are teaming up for an upcoming Broadway venture, ET has learned.

Angelina will serve as a lead producer for the musical The Outsiders, an adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film.

Vivienne, the 15-year-old daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt, will serve as her mom’s volunteer assistant and will be involved in the production.

“Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Angelina says in a statement to ET. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

This is an exciting time for the mother-daughter duo as a source tells ET that Angelina has been taking Vivienne to the theater “since she was a little girl, and Vivienne loves musical theater.”

As for how they chose this production to work on, the source adds, “Earlier this year, Vivienne accompanied her mom to go see the world premiere of The Outsiders production at the La Jolla Playhouse [in San Diego], and both fell in love with the musical.”

Additionally, the source notes that “Angelina and Vivienne subsequently met with S.E. Hinton, who was around Vivienne’s age when she wrote the novel. As a result of seeing the show and the conversation with S.E. Hinton, Angelina was inspired to take a role as a lead producer for the upcoming launch on Broadway.”

A source close to Jolie says, “Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages but particularly resonates with young people. She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway.”

Directed by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders musical is written by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine; music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine; music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Justin Levine; and choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman.

“I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production. I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now,” Angelina said in a statement. “I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse. I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world.”

The Outsiders book, published in 1967, details the conflict between two rival gangs divided by their socioeconomic status: the working-class “Greasers” and the upper-class “Socs” (pronounced /ˈsoʊʃɪz/—short for Socials). The story is told in first-person perspective by teenage protagonist Ponyboy Curtis.

This isn’t the only story Angelina and her daughter have loved. In August 2022, Angelina and Vivienne attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where they got the opportunity to meet members of the cast backstage.

“Waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivianne this weekend in Philly,” the series of photos, posted on the official Instagram page for the musical, were captioned. In the first image, Jolie and Vivienne pose alongside Anthony Norman, who plays the title character in the show, and are joined by more cast members in a second snap.

The 48-year-old Oscar winner wore a long, black dress and sunglasses for the outing, while the teen was all smiles, wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark pants.

Jolie isn’t only working with Vivienne. The actress collaborated with sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 19, on the upcoming film Without Blood, which she directed. The two worked in the assistant director department, which serves as a liaison between the film’s director and the other departments of a movie.

In addition to Vivienne, Maddox and Pax, Jolie shares three more children with her ex-husband, Brad: Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne’s twin brother, Knox.

