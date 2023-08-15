The cast of “Vanderpump Rules” is doing their bit to help the victims of the horrific wildfires that tore through Maui, destroying homes and businesses in the historic oceanfront town of Lahaina.

Scheana Shay and James Kennedy shared an invite on Instagram to invited fans to join them at SUR Restaurant & Lounge, where the “VPR” co-stars will be hosting a fundraising event.

“Come join us tomorrow night @surrules for a See You Next Tuesday supporting the families, food bank and humane society of Maui!,” Shay wrote in the caption. “Special performance on the bar! Can’t wait to see y’all there!!! 🙏🏻”

In her post, Shay also shared a link to a GoFundMe that she launched.

“Hawaii has always been a place that felt like a second home to me. My grandparents lived on North Shore for a period of their life and growing up, the Hawaiian culture was a big part of mine,” she wrote.

“After my first trip to Maui, I fell even more in love with the island, culture and especially the town of Lahaina. Seeing the destruction is devastating and I knew I needed to do whatever I could to help,” she added. “Donations will be given DIRECTLY to families in need as well as the Maui Humane Society and Food Bank.”