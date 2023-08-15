Country music sensation Hardy recently sat down for an exclusive interview with ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier, where he shared insights into various aspects of his life, from his love for Canada to his aspirations for his upcoming birthday.

The “ONE BEER” hitmaker touched down in Ontario for the wildly popular Boots and Hearts festival last weekend, where he performed for thousands of Canadian country music fans.

Hardy expressed his fondness for Canada, highlighting its people’s warm and welcoming nature. “I mean, honestly, just the people. The people party up here and they really know how to have a good time. And people are really kind also. Yeah, I really enjoy coming up here,” he enthused.

Regarding his recent collab with fellow country music sensation Lainey Wilson on the track “wait in the truck”, Hardy shared: “She’s like a sister to me. We came up together and popped off at the same time. Working with her was super easy.”

When asked about expanding his family, the Mississippi native, who married Carleigh Ryan last October, playfully mentioned recently babysitting a cat and hinted at getting one or a dog.

“We might get a cat… saying, I want a dog, I want to get a bloodhound,” he laughed.

The singer-songwriter mentioned that kids aren’t on their radar yet, adding that he’s just enjoying married life.

Discussing his dream collaboration, Hardy’s eyes are casually set on Post Malone: “I heard he’s a fan… I’m not going to push it if it happens, but that would be amazing.”

Looking ahead to his birthday, the “TRUCK BED” singer expressed a simple wish.

“I made a joke the other day that I asked my wife if she would buy me a watch. But she’s not going to do it… If I can just hang out with some good friends, have a few drinks and have a really good day, that’s the perfect birthday for me.”