Matthew McConaughey and 15-year-old son Levi have partnered with Baby2Baby to launch a fundraiser that will bring much-needed supplies to survivors of the Maui wildfires.

“In the wake of the Maui wildfires, families with children in Maui are reporting these needs right now: diapers, wipes, hygiene items, formula, baby food, and water,” reads a press release from Baby2Baby announcing the McConaugheys’ support of Baby2Baby’s Disaster Relief & Emergency Response program.

Matthew and Levi McConaughey shared a video message on Instagram to announce the family’s involvement.

“We know that you probably already know about all the devastation on the island of Maui,” said the “Dallas Buyers Club” Oscar winner.

“The fires over there have put so many people out of home and have taken so many lives. These people need to stablize to stay alive. Camila, myself and Levi are working with this organization called Baby2Baby. They are working with partners that are on the ground in Maui right now saying, ‘This is what people need right now. This is what the most needy people need,'” he continued.

“If you’d like to help, check out Baby2Baby. See the work they’re doing or any other way you can help. There’s a lot of help that’s needed,” he added.

“Yeah, they’re going to need it for the long-term, so any way you guys can help, it’s appreciated,” added the actor’s son.