Ever wanted to live like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis?

You can potentially slightly get a taste of it because the couple is listing an Airbnb rental of their guest home!

The former “That ’70s Show” stars took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the exciting endeavour, with the vid showing the couple sitting in front of their Santa Barbara County beach home, with Kutcher describing it as a “really dumb idea.”

“It’s dumber than my mustache, I promise,” says the actor, prompting his wife to ask: “I’m sure. What’s this idea?”

“I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here,” he continues. Kunis finds the proposition entertaining, replying: “Like, in real life?”

He takes the wheel, declaring: “Ok, so we’re doing it? Great!,” as Kunis proclaims: “What!?”

Dubbed Ashton and Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis, the pristine property is opening for bookings on Wednesday at 10 am. The listing, open for a one-night stay on August 14 for up to four people, offers two bedrooms, one bed and one bathroom.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ Airbnb — Photo: Airbnb

Kunis described the rental as their “home away from home” for those seeking a splash of “R&R” with stunning Santa Ynez mountain vistas.

Equipped with all the must-haves, including WiFi, security cams, plush towels, foamy soap and TP galore – though it skips on a washer, AC, hairdryer, or shampoo.

According to CNBC, the announcement makes sense considering Kutcher is an investor in Airbnb, along with Spotify and Uber. He also admitted at a panel at the Airbnb Open in 2016 that he lived in Airbnb for a year following his high-profile divorce from Demi Moore.