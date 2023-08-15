Jenelle Evans can breathe a sigh of relief now that her son, Jace, has been lo safe and sound, after she’d reported him missing.

According to TMZ, police in Brunswick County, North Carolina, issued an alert earlier Tuesday for a runaway juvenile, last seen leaving school at approximately 2:45 p.m.

However, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed the 14-year-old son of the “Teen Mom” alum had been located.

Evans’ manager, August Keen, issued a statement to ET on her behalf.

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too,” the statement reads. “Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away, and that’s when he decided to run off. Jace is a good kid and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children. This has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David. We do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager who’s mad that we decided to take his phone away.”

Evans regained custody of Jace from her mother, Barbara Evans, back in March following a legal battle that stretched into years.

“Words can’t describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now!” Evans wrote on social media at the time.