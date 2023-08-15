Gerry Turner may be looking for late-in-life love as “The Golden Bachelor”, yet the memory of his late wife is never far away.

In a new video promoting the upcoming “Bachelor” spinoff, the 71-year-old widower opens up about how he and “high-school sweetheart” Toni married in 1972.

“We had 43 wonderful years together,” he said in the video.

“We had a real typical but beautiful life, full of love, full of activity, and as years went on, I retired, we had a plan,” he continued.

Shortly after they purchased their dream home on the edge of a lake, he explained, Toni “became ill, and her situation became worse over a couple of weeks.”

As Turner detailed the bacterial infection that took her life, tears stream down his cheeks as he wept. “I took my wife to the emergency room on July 7, and she passed away on July 15,” he added, openly sobbing.

“Every time I look at that lake, I go, ‘This is her dream, this is what she deserves. Why am I standing here alone?” he asked, adding, “No one’s ever going to replace Toni”.

“The Golden Bachelor” debuts in the fall.