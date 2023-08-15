Click to share this via email

A few months back, FX announced that Kim Kardashian would be making her “American Horror Story” debut in the upcoming 12th season, and now we finally have our first look.

On Tuesday, the network unveiled key art for the series, featuring spider-themed posters featuring Kardashian, co-star Cara Delevingne and “AHS” veteran Emma Roberts.

The posters also revealed the premiere date, Sept. 20.

FX

FX

The new season is reportedly adapted fromDanielle Valentine’s novel, Delicate Condition, described by its publisher as a “feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby.”

Last month, a brief teaser for the 12th season of “American Horror Story” made its debut.

The new season also stars Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Odessa A’zion and “AHS” alum Zachary Quinto.

“American Horror Story: Delicate Part One” premieres Sept. 20.