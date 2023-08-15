Paris Hilton and her family vacationed in Maui, Hawaii, amid the deadly wildfires.

Earlier this week, the heiress and her husband, Carter Reum, were seen taking a stroll while staying at a resort in Wailea — 30 miles from the town of Lahaina, which was completely burned due to the wildfires that began last week.

In the photo, Paris and Carter, were all smiles and dressed casually as they took a stroll hand-in-hand around the resort. The pair were joined by their son, Phoenix, in addition to other members of the Hilton family.

A source tells ET that the Hiltons take a trip to the Big Island annually, but they cut their trip short and offered aid to those affected by the devastation — including a family member who lost their restaurant.

“Paris and Carter’s trip to Maui was initially a planned family trip. Paris considers Maui a second home since she has been traveling there since she was born and has many friends and family there,” the source says. Her uncle’s restaurant, Lahaina, burned down, so Paris and Carter decided to shorten their trip and go see their family and help where they could. When they arrived, they gathered supplies, donated to local shelters and to people in need, and made significant contributions.”

On Sunday, Hilton reportedly shared posts on Instagram from the Hawaii Community Foundation, giving her followers instructions on how they can donate and help the residents affected by the natural disaster.

The wildfires were first reported on Aug. 8. Fires began to ravage Maui as a result of drought conditions and hurricane weather. At least 99 people have been confirmed dead, making it the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century. The entire town of Lahaina has been left in ruins.

Following the fires, the Hawaiian Tourism Authority issued a statement advising visitors to leave Maui and those planning on making non-essential travel to cancel their plans as the residents are the main priority.

“Visitors largely heeded the call to leave Maui in the early days of this unprecedented disaster. In the weeks ahead, the collective resources and attention of the federal, state and county government, the West Maui community, and the travel industry must be focused on the recovery of residents who lost loved ones, homes, their belongings, and businesses,” the statement read in part.

Celebrities who are residents of the island and natives of Hawaii have taken to social media to share the impact the fires have had on them. Jason Momoa — a native — took to Instagram to express how heartbroken he was about the fires and to continue to share resources for aid.

Mick Fleetwood, the drummer of Fleetwood Mac, took to Instagram last Wednesday to share that his restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front St., had been destroyed amid the extreme fires on the Hawaiian island.

“Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui and many are suffering unimaginable loss,” he captioned a photo of the iconic restaurant, which he opened in downtown Lahaina in 2012.

Oprah Winfrey, who has a home on the island, shared a video of her visiting with people sheltering at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Maui and handing out supplies, including pillows, cots and toiletries.

ET has learned that the media mogul went to the shelter to ask firsthand what items were most needed. She then left to purchase those products and returned to distribute them in person. Winfrey is said to be planning to offer more support to those impacted by the devastation as it becomes clear which funds will be most helpful in both the short-term and long-term rebuilding.



